Columbus, GA (WRBL)-High cloudiness is increasing now through the day on Friday. This will keep us just above freezing or some areas of patchy frost. This being said tomorrow a slightly warmer air mass will lift in and hep readings rise into the lower 60s.

The weekend storm has a severe component to it for the western half of Alabama as it weakens throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Sunday morning there may be a ramp-up in thunderstorm activity.

Most of these will be general storms, but we need to watch our southernmost counties for the potential of a few storms with damaging wind. Stay tuned!