A tropical disturbance is not enough for rain…But a cool front will help

High cirrus clouds re-radiate solar energy, trapping it back to the surface warming us up into the 80s, 90s are right around the corner.

An opportunity for rainfall will not be from the tropics because a cool front will slide across our region Sunday increasing clouds and give a us a few sporadic showers or storms for Monday.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK:

We are also tracking the tropics and watching an area of low pressure over The Bahama’s. If this becomes a sub-tropical depression or a named storm, it will be called Arthur…This is expected not to impact us at all because an upper level disturbance will keep it off shore Sunday through Monday. This would be off the Georgia and the Carolina coasts.