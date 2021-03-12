A very warm weekend then a very active weather pattern next week

The forecast will remain well above average through Monday, with temperatures at 80 or above.

There will be periods of high clouds, smoke, and dust but if the prevailing winds remain west south west this will keep the soot out of our Alabama counties and more across our south central Georgia counties.

Our next focus will be on a late winter but spring-like powerful Pacific storm system that is expected to cross the central U.S. and drape a cold front into eastern Texas, with the set-up for severe storms.

So the timing as always is fluid how it will impact our region going into next week.

We haven’t had any measurable rainfall in more than a week and by the time this system roll-in late Monday into the morning Tuesday it’ll have been nearly 11 days.

So the break down as of the last several runs is as follows:

Weather Aware-Monday Late Tuesday Early: Cold front #1 Severe weather set-up for damaging winds and tornadoes. Late Monday through early Tuesday morning.

All subject to change. Hazards for wet roads and storms for treacherous travel, etc. This places our viewers on Two Weather Aware Days.

Weather Aware-Wednesday Late Thursday Early: Cold front #2 Severe weather set-up for damaging winds and tornadoes. Late Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

All subject to change. Hazards for wet roads and storms for treacherous travel, etc. This places our viewers on two Weather Aware Days next week.