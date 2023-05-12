6:00 PM Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-These storms will not be completely out but sporadic with more sunshine, which will lead to warmer than average readings in the First Alert Forecast.

Mother’s Day looks good for the morning for breakfast, brunch, and dinner. A brief warm-up with the extra sunshine and readings near or just above 90°. We are tracking a cool front late Sunday that will drape across the region Monday and Tuesday.

Expect scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, with unsettled weather potential at any given time of the day. The forecast will bring drier readings for the middle of next week.