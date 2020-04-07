A Weather Aware Tuesday afternoon for a sporadic strong storm or two

Tonight: Nothing severe with this round of a few showers and embedded storms, with this forecast. The rain will taper off and light sprinkles will be around through morning.

Wednesday afternoon: WEATHER AWARE for the afternoon and late evening. We are tracking a few waves and this will bring a storm complex across the region, which is a MCS-Mesoscale Convective System. This will bring the threat of damaging wind and hail. So the primary risk is for damaging wind but all this is low on a scale 1-5, 5 being the worst case scenario.

A cold front finally sweeps through that will continue with a few more showers and storms early and sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Friday much cooler than I originally anticipated. UPPER 60S Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy conditions, with rain well south of Columbus.

Saturday will be our bonus day with plenty of sunshine, and colder lower 40s in the morning and lower 70s for highs.

Easter Sunday: A wed day setting-up. Heavy rainfall at times, with the threat of a few storms, with strong gusty winds. We will play this by ear for the threat of this becoming severe or not…Stay tuned.