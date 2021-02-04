A wet commute, then the rain gets choked off until Saturday afternoon

A cold front has redirected winds from the northwest to the southeast. This has lifted smoke off Post from a prescribed burn. The rain will suppress some of the smoke that lifted into the Columbus Metro area.

The cold front will move through the region after the morning, then clouds will remain and so will the clouds. This same front will lift back as a warm front Saturday bringing widespread coverage for rainfall across the region in the afternoon through Sunday morning.

Next week the Arctic air will be looming across Tennessee and it will be staved-off from a stalled front across the region, which will bring a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday, until the Arctic air sweeps in Thursday with heavy rainfall.

*NEXT WEEK: We need to watch closely for a winter set-up across north-central Alabama next week, then windy and cold weather will prevail across the entire region behind this system.