A wet commute, then the rain gets choked off until Saturday afternoon

A cold front has redirected winds from the northwest to the southeast. This has lifted smoke off Post from a prescribed burn. The rain will suppress some of the smoke that lifted into the Columbus Metro area.

The cold front will move through the region after the morning, then clouds will remain and so will the clouds. This same front will lift back as a warm front Saturday bringing widespread coverage for rainfall across the region in the afternoon through Sunday morning.

Next week the Arctic air will be looming across Tennessee and it will be staved-off from a stalled front across the region, which will bring a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday, until the Arctic air sweeps in Thursday with heavy rainfall.

*NEXT WEEK: We need to watch closely for a winter set-up across north-central Alabama next week, then windy and cold weather will prevail across the entire region behind this system.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 51°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 53° 51°

Friday

55° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 52% 55° 39°

Saturday

48° / 41°
PM Rain
PM Rain 76% 48° 41°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 36°

Monday

62° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 66° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
54°

54°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
54°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
55°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
55°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
55°

56°

2 AM
Showers
50%
56°

56°

3 AM
Rain
70%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
91%
56°

56°

5 AM
Rain
93%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
83%
56°

54°

7 AM
Showers
52%
54°

52°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
52°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
51°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
54°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

50°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
50°

