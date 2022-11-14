Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night.

This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.

Once Tuesday’s system moves through, we will cool back off starting on Thursday. Readings will dip back into the mid-30s on Thursday and even the lower 30s by Friday.

We will continue to see near-freezing conditions over the weekend and into next week. We will only see a few fair-weather clouds for the rest of the week once tomorrow’s system moves through.

In the extended forecast, we are tracking a system expected to move through on Thanksgiving. This system could bring some showers throughout the day next Thursday.