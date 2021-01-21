 

Colder air remains north, wet weather clears, then a severe weather pattern next week

Weather

Short term Forecast: We are all mild ahead of a very slow-moving front, with good moisture riding west to east. The rainfall will continue to fall in the region. Readings have warmed without any sunshine to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

As far as any colder readings, not happening anytime soon. The northern branch of the jet-stream or Polar air is still on hold. The next front coming through early next week will have more instability, shear, and is driven by the southern branch of the jet-stream (NOT COLD), keeping us mild to average.

Severe Weather Season: We are now officially entering the severe weather season of 2021, as we approach our severe weather season.

WEATHER AWARE:Late Monday into early Tuesday morning there’s a good set-up for isolated severe storms, with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY: We need to watch closely for a return set-up from an upper-level trough building across the same strong front that enters the region.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 52°
Haze
Haze 0%

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96%

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3%

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24%

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70%

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13%

Wednesday

59° / 51°
Rain
Rain 73%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

9 PM
Showers
35%
61°

58°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers
54%
58°

57°

12 AM
Light Rain
79%
57°

56°

1 AM
Rain
94%
56°

56°

2 AM
Rain
95%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
96%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
95%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
85%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
82%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
66%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
56%
55°

57°

3 PM
Showers
58%
57°

57°

4 PM
Showers
54%
57°

56°

5 PM
Showers
35%
56°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
55°

