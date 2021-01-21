Colder air remains north, wet weather clears, then a severe weather pattern next week

Short term Forecast: We are all mild ahead of a very slow-moving front, with good moisture riding west to east. The rainfall will continue to fall in the region. Readings have warmed without any sunshine to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

As far as any colder readings, not happening anytime soon. The northern branch of the jet-stream or Polar air is still on hold. The next front coming through early next week will have more instability, shear, and is driven by the southern branch of the jet-stream (NOT COLD), keeping us mild to average.

Severe Weather Season: We are now officially entering the severe weather season of 2021, as we approach our severe weather season.

WEATHER AWARE:Late Monday into early Tuesday morning there’s a good set-up for isolated severe storms, with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY: We need to watch closely for a return set-up from an upper-level trough building across the same strong front that enters the region.