A wet few days are setting-up before we brighten up this weekend

Short Term: The forecast will become more unsettled over the next 24-36 hours. Friday will be a very wet start of the day. The good news is that the weekend will have a brighter outlook, with readings back to seasonal average.

Extended Forecast: Our next focus will be Monday through Tuesday morning, with warmer air in place, perhaps close to 70°. This air mass will add a bit more instability and the system may have more shear than we would like to see. There is a set-up right now and subject to change for a low risk for strong to severe storms.