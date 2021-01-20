 

A wet few days are setting-up before we brighten up this weekend

Weather

Short Term: The forecast will become more unsettled over the next 24-36 hours. Friday will be a very wet start of the day. The good news is that the weekend will have a brighter outlook, with readings back to seasonal average.

Extended Forecast: Our next focus will be Monday through Tuesday morning, with warmer air in place, perhaps close to 70°. This air mass will add a bit more instability and the system may have more shear than we would like to see. There is a set-up right now and subject to change for a low risk for strong to severe storms.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

51° / 46°
Fair
Fair 0% 51° 46°

Thursday

61° / 50°
Showers
Showers 66% 61° 50°

Friday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 76% 54° 41°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 42°

Sunday

58° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 41% 58° 53°

Monday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 72° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 67° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

9 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
47°

47°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
46°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
47°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
48°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

10 AM
Showers
37%
51°

53°

11 AM
Showers
54%
53°

55°

12 PM
Showers
54%
55°

57°

1 PM
Showers
59%
57°

57°

2 PM
Light Rain
66%
57°

59°

3 PM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

4 PM
Showers
45%
59°

60°

5 PM
Showers
52%
60°

59°

6 PM
Showers
52%
59°

59°

7 PM
Showers
59%
59°

58°

8 PM
Light Rain
64%
58°

