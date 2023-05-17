Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The forecast this evening will remain unsettled with strong thunderstorms possible until temperatures begin to drop. Storms earlier this afternoon have already produced strong winds and small hail.

Thursday, another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, however, the severe risk remains low. Temperatures will trend cooler in the afternoon, as highs struggle to get out of the 70s.

Following the passage of a cold front on Saturday, our rain chances will decrease significantly, and drier conditions will be in store next week. Temperatures will begin to slowly warm back up beginning Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Readings will linger in the low to mid-80s for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.