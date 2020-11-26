 

A Wet Start to Thanksgiving Day, But a Stronger System Looms on Sunday

Looking at your forecast for Thanksgiving Day, we have a cold front draped through the area, and where this front sets up, pretty much anybody south and along the front will have a chance to see some showers and maybe even a storm.

North of the front, things are looking pretty good. We’ll probably see a few showers in the area for Thanksgiving morning, but as we go through the day, the front tries to dip further south. If the front can get south of us, we could very well have a pretty good afternoon for maybe some backyard pigskin.

Then, as we go through our Friday, the morning looks good, but the clouds quickly return, and by Friday evening, we could see some spotty showers. Saturday, it really looks 50/50, where north Georgia and north Alabama are in good shape, and we’ll probably see some sun here, but we can’t rule a shower south of us. If that plays out, things would be good for Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

But Sunday, the rain returns and it could be really heavy at times. Once the front moves through late Sunday or early Monday, some much colder air moves in for several days, with lows dipping into the 20’s!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Showers late
Showers late 80% 77° 62°

Thursday

75° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 75° 58°

Friday

75° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 58°

Saturday

68° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 68° 51°

Sunday

62° / 45°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 62° 45°

Monday

51° / 29°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 51° 29°

Tuesday

45° / 28°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 45° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
40%
66°

67°

6 AM
Rain
70%
67°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

70°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

71°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

69°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

63°

12 AM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

1 AM
Showers
40%
63°

