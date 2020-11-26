A Wet Start to Thanksgiving Day, But a Stronger System Looms on Sunday

Looking at your forecast for Thanksgiving Day, we have a cold front draped through the area, and where this front sets up, pretty much anybody south and along the front will have a chance to see some showers and maybe even a storm.

North of the front, things are looking pretty good. We’ll probably see a few showers in the area for Thanksgiving morning, but as we go through the day, the front tries to dip further south. If the front can get south of us, we could very well have a pretty good afternoon for maybe some backyard pigskin.

Then, as we go through our Friday, the morning looks good, but the clouds quickly return, and by Friday evening, we could see some spotty showers. Saturday, it really looks 50/50, where north Georgia and north Alabama are in good shape, and we’ll probably see some sun here, but we can’t rule a shower south of us. If that plays out, things would be good for Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

But Sunday, the rain returns and it could be really heavy at times. Once the front moves through late Sunday or early Monday, some much colder air moves in for several days, with lows dipping into the 20’s!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a Happy Thanksgiving!