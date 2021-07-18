A Wet Start To The Workweek!

After a pretty decent weekend with a few hit and miss showers, the first part of the workweek looks a bit on the wet side. A stationary front to our north coupled with a low pressure will help kick up a few more showers and storms than what we saw over the weekend. In fact rain amounts through Wednesday could be from 1.50 to 2.00 inches. So, definitely keep those umbrellas handy. Highs Monday and Tuesday will struggle to get into the 80s.

Highs Wednesday through Saturday will mostly be in the upper 80s, as we’ll start see more sunshine and our chances for rain will dip down to more of a scattered chance on Wednesday to isolated chances on Thursday. Friday and Saturday, we could see a few more showers, but neither day looks to be a washout. Then Sunday, we’re back to an isolated chance of showers and temps in the low 90s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week!

Brian

