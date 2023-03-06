Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The forecast continues to remain above average, with temperatures on Tuesday nearly 15 degrees above average. Slightly cooler air will work through the region late Tuesday from a dry cool front bringing morning clouds Tuesday, with a few high clouds Wednesday.

Thursday a cool front enters the region, with a few weak shortwaves breaking away from the front, which will add a few more clouds and cooler air to the region. Lower 60s for high readings may make a few of us break out the long sleeves. There will not be enough rainfall Thursday for an umbrella, but there will be a few light showers.

Friday the cold front finally swings through for scattered showers and a few storms. The readings will remain cool behind this front Friday, then we can expect more sunshine for this coming weekend before another system arrives late Sunday.

We lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning when we go back to Daylight Saving Time.