Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few stray showers in store early Tuesday, but conditions will clear later in the day. We will continue to see near record temperatures tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching into the lower 80s.

Stray showers will remain in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, and we may even hear a few rumbles of thunder Thursday afternoon. Beginning Friday, we are Weather Aware as a strong low-pressure system moves through the southeast. This system has the potential to bring severe weather Friday afternoon. The timing of this system is still being fine-tuned, so stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.

Following the passage of this system Friday, conditions will calm down, and we will see more sunshine heading into next weekend. Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 60s by Sunday.