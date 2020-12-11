 

Above Average Temps, And Some Rain This Weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For today, we’ll see temps approaching 70 degrees once again. One thing that hold temps down a little bit are the clouds, because they will be on the increase later this afternoon.

Saturday, we’ve the first of two fronts impacting us this weekend. Front 1 will enter the region by 7pm Saturday evening, so for much of Saturday, we’ll be mostly cloudy.

Sunday, we’ll have a chance of a pop-up shower or storm ahead of our next front. That system moves late Sunday into the overnight into early Monday.

Enjoy the warmer temps, because starting next week, we’re back to more average temperatures, with some more cooler weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 71° 57°

Sunday

69° / 54°
Showers
Showers 50% 69° 54°

Monday

59° / 43°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 59° 43°

Tuesday

56° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 56° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 56° 33°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories