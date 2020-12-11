Above Average Temps, And Some Rain This Weekend!

For today, we’ll see temps approaching 70 degrees once again. One thing that hold temps down a little bit are the clouds, because they will be on the increase later this afternoon.

Saturday, we’ve the first of two fronts impacting us this weekend. Front 1 will enter the region by 7pm Saturday evening, so for much of Saturday, we’ll be mostly cloudy.

Sunday, we’ll have a chance of a pop-up shower or storm ahead of our next front. That system moves late Sunday into the overnight into early Monday.

Enjoy the warmer temps, because starting next week, we’re back to more average temperatures, with some more cooler weather.