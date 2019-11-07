After a few warm days, cooler temperatures and rain and are on the way.

Enjoy this morning while you can, changes are on the way.

First, not bad today with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Look for highs this afternoon in the low to middle 70s for most of the area. This evening a few showers will be possible, we’ll keep this chance off and on overnight and into the first half of Friday.

Look for clouds to decrease during Friday afternoon, highs only in the 60s and winds gusting to 20 mph will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.

Another big change will be moving in by Monday and Tuesday as a second cold front moves through. Expect temperatures to drop into the 50s on Tuesday but near freezing early Wednesday morning.