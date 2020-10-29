After Zeta comes a cold front and drier cooler weather, then another cold front in the forecast

Right now: A stratus cloud deck, which resembles a type of shelf cloud has dry air working behind it. This distinct line is the physical cold front. You’ll see and feel a difference in the morning when the front drapes through the region.

Friday through the weekend: Readings are cooling down and the First Alert Forecast is transitioning back to fall as we “Fall Back” this weekend one hour.

Cooler air aloft will create overcast conditions early Friday morning, which will keep most readings out of the 40s. Soon after sunrise the sun will be back out and a cooler, drier northwest breeze will take over and you’ll feel the difference in the forecast.

Layer up Friday night through Saturday morning because the temperatures will dip into the upper 40s.

Big Changes-Sunday and next week: If you think this weekend is cooler, another cold front “dry” front will cool us down even more. In fact, the lower 40s and even upper 30s for overnight low readings will be here, with chilly lower 60s for daytime high readings. This will be the coolest air of the season to date.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 50°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 85° 50°

Friday

69° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 57°

Sunday

73° / 41°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 73° 41°

Monday

62° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 41°

Tuesday

68° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 44°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 71° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

