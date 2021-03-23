Alabama flooding and severe weather Thursday and our Weather Aware arrives Friday AM

The forecast remains mostly stable while portions of Southwest Alabama and North Central Alabama will be under the gun on Wednesday and especially during the day Thursday.

For the remainder of Thursday the cold front, which puts us in a Weather Aware Day occurs mainly for Friday morning in a slight risk or 2 out of 5 for severe weather. At this time it appears to be weakening.

Once this cold front passes through the region, it will return back north in the overnight through Saturday morning as a warm front.

There will be showers and storms along the frontal boundary but the forecast remains fluid to where the exact location will be.

For consistency sake, I’ve been seeing this north of Columbus Georgia for Saturday likely in the afternoon going towards then north Counties.

Then we’re Weather Aware again somewhere between Sunday afternoon and Monday. This appears to just be one front, but because of the systems stalling out, it appears to be weakening.

But we cannot let our guard down, especially this time of year during our severe weather months. The bottom line, we are in the air mass that appears to be more stable than our friends farther west, which will be getting the brunt of the storm systems.