All about the humidity

As we continue through the middle of the week, we are still in the same pattern of mostly cloudy/sunny weather, humid conditions and pop-up thunderstorms. Still watching weaker waves come from the west that could potentially become stronger as it reach our viewing area.

For the weekend, thunderstorms are possible. We will still watch as waves form and pass through the region.

The start of next month, temperatures staying mainly in the 90s for the Fourth of July. There still could be a chance for thunderstorms if the ingredients are there to fuel these storms.