All about the humidity

Weather

by: , Chief Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

As we continue through the middle of the week, we are still in the same pattern of mostly cloudy/sunny weather, humid conditions and pop-up thunderstorms. Still watching weaker waves come from the west that could potentially become stronger as it reach our viewing area.

For the weekend, thunderstorms are possible. We will still watch as waves form and pass through the region.

The start of next month, temperatures staying mainly in the 90s for the Fourth of July. There still could be a chance for thunderstorms if the ingredients are there to fuel these storms.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
88°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
90°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
81°