ALL CLEAR: The forecast still cold and wet tonight, clearing Friday

The forecast is a much improved one, with the severe threat behind us now…Clouds and scattered light showers along with cooler air will filter across the region and bring us chilly weather dipping down into the upper 30s and near 40 for the weekend.

We will see more sunshine and drier air until our next cold front arrives. The problem with this one is that it will stall next week. This will allow for warm and humid air to be trapped south of this front. Anytime we see these type of cold fronts stall across the southeast, it’ll bring us intermittent showers, with a few weak disturbances riding along the front.

Yes, we will be back into the 70s…So this colder forecast will be short lived again.