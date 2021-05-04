 

All counties clear Tuesday night, Weather Aware Wednesday morning

Weather
(WRBL) – All counties clear Tuesday night. We are Weather Aware Wednesday morning. There is a MARGINAL risk Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.

Southern Barbour, Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties have a Marginal Risk.

1 out of 5 for confidence for damaging wind, hail, a low risk for tornadoes.

Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great!

There is a strong seasonal cold front with a noticeable change in lower readings and much drier air Thursday and especially Friday morning when we dip to the lower 50s and possibly readings in some areas down into the upper 40s for lows.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 62°
Rain
Rain 0% 64° 62°

Wednesday

80° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 80° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 54°

Friday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 49°

Saturday

78° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 78° 56°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 65°

Monday

79° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 AM
Light Rain
90%
65°

65°

1 AM
Rain
72%
65°

64°

2 AM
Thundershowers
65%
64°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
70°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
71°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
9%
69°

