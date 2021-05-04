All counties clear Tuesday night, Weather Aware Wednesday morning

(WRBL) – All counties clear Tuesday night. We are Weather Aware Wednesday morning. There is a MARGINAL risk Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.
Southern Barbour, Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties have a Marginal Risk.
1 out of 5 for confidence for damaging wind, hail, a low risk for tornadoes.
Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great!
There is a strong seasonal cold front with a noticeable change in lower readings and much drier air Thursday and especially Friday morning when we dip to the lower 50s and possibly readings in some areas down into the upper 40s for lows.
