Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We are tracking thunderstorms and we are calling for some added relief from this storm complex. This does not look at all severe but is capable of wind gusts up to 40 mph. Watch for brief torrential rainfall and plenty of lightning.

The forecast has become more unsettled for our southernmost counties. These storms are producing very heavy rainfall in a short period of time, resulting in local flash flooding.

For the next several days we can expect a more average pattern for the summer. We have a very weak upper-level disturbance-trough-low pressure system-storm system ahead of a cool front, which will send these weak disturbances over a very warm and humid environment.

At this time, we have to always watch the day of disturbances breaking away from the front for timing, otherwise, it will be merely pop-up airmass storms at any given spot due to heating and the triggering mechanism, the weak disturbances.

Expect readings to climb into the upper 90s next week and little relief from stray storms across the region.

The tropics are quiet except for the central Atlantic basin, which will pose no impact on any coastal region.