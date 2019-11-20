Already looking ahead for the weekend forecast

Alright folks getting a better picture on what’s in store with this weekend storm system coming out of Southern California. Wednesday Los Angeles California had thunderstorms and even small hail, with heavy rainfall.

This system will merge with another low developing across the Rockies and will advance on the southern branch of the jet stream, with mild air and plenty of high level moisture clouding-up through Friday. The good news for Friday night activities are now looking rain free and Saturday early afternoon through the rest of the night periods of showers becoming widespread, with embedded thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall at times.

This system will exit and bring a sunny and dry day to the region Sunday through Monday before our next storm system swings through. Rain comes in Tuesday Through Wednesday and looking to clear just in time for thanksgiving, so stay tuned for the holiday forecast having a few changes possibly.