Always looking ahead sunny for more sunny days in the forecast and then Weather Aware Wednesday, March 4th

Another shortwave system swinging through the region, with cooler and drier air. The weather remains stable through Monday. This will give us plenty of time to dry-out before we watch for a stronger Pacific system over the Rockies developing this Sunday.

Short Term: Wrap around energy and limited moisture will help pull colder air farther south tonight and a much colder and sunny day setting up Thursday & Friday. The readings both days will dip down into the 30s and sub-freezing by Friday morning.

Next Week: The weekend looks great with a few clouds from a fast moving disturbance or “clipper” across northern Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. There will be some Saturday snow flurries in the far north and east mountains in Georgia, we’ll just get a few clouds but for the most part we are dry until late Monday, then rain showers on March 3rd, and then we are tracking a severe weather-set-up for Wednesday, March 4th when we are WEATHER AWARE.

Beyond this set-up we will see another long stretch of drier days, with another active pattern for mid-March…Stay tuned…