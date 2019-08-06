AM Commute: Patchy dense fog possible

Patchy dense fog possible during the morning commute, visibility may drop below a mile in some locations across the Valley. Fog will begin to lift during the mid morning.

We’ll see a little bit of sun this afternoon but again the chance for showers and storms remains in the forecast. Any shower or storm that forms may move slow causing heavy rain to fall, by the late evening storms should diminish. Highs today a little warmer with most of the area in the low 90s but it feeling more like the middle to upper 90s.

Getting hot towards the middle to end of the week with high temperatures reaching the middle 90s, we’ll continue to keep isolated showers and storms in the forecast as well. Overnight temperatures begin to warm up with most of the area reach the middle 70s.