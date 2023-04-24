Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The forecast will warm and eventually become more humid and unstable by mid-week. There will be a window for storms late Wednesday and another round Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

The setup for this Pacific storm system will eventually dig farther south and tap more energy for a few severe storms forming. Thursday a stronger storm will drape across the southeast and will pack more of a punch, so we are Weather Aware for severe storms across the region Wednesday afternoon and Thursday late, through Friday morning.

Friday afternoon and the weekend are looking great for low to mid-70s and chilly lower 50s.