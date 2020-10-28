Announced local closures in WRBL viewing area ahead of Zeta

As Zeta approaches the WRBL viewing area and weather conditions begin to deteriorate, the WRBL First Alert Weather Team will keep a list updated as closure announcements are sent in while the area braces for Zeta.
Here’s what we know will close:
- Troy University will have evening classes canceled, with the Trojan Center open as a storm shelter starting tonight, Oct. 28. The University will remain open until 5 p.m., all evening in-person classes and activities at all Alabama locations will be canceled as a precaution. Troy officials say that on-campus residents can seek shelter in their residence halls, students in mobile homes are encouraged to seek shelter from the tropical storm’s wind and marginal risk for tornadoes. Normal operations are expected to resume Oct. 29.