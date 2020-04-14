Another beautiful and warm day but get ready for a mid-week cool down

Another beautiful day in store as temperatures warm up to the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the warmth while you can because we’ll have a cool down starting Wednesday where temperatures only reach the upper 60s to low 70s with a few more clouds.

We’ll stay calm over the next several days as high pressure builds in, more sun on Thursday and becoming partly cloudy on Friday. A few showers will be possible on Saturday late afternoon and evening, these will be isolated in nature but the best chance for all of us to see showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be on Sunday, severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, a few showers will be possible on Monday as well. 

