Another beautiful day ahead, rain chances go up this weekend

Wednesday was beautiful and we’ll do it all over again today!

Sunny skies, less wind and a little warmer today with highs in the middle 60s, another cold night but we’ll rebound back to the middle 50s for Friday afternoon. Clouds will increase Friday evening and our rain chances will go up this weekend.

An area of low pressure will lift north from the Gulf of Mexico and this will give us a chance of a few showers on Saturday but the best chance for widespread rain will be Sunday into early Monday morning. Heavy rain will be possible with this system and some areas could pick up between 1-3 inches of rain with a few locally higher amounts. Great news, this should be over with by Monday morning and we’ll clear up Monday afternoon.

Big shift in the pattern here at home and across the country is expected by Christmas Eve and Christmas, look for temperatures to be above average with highs in the middle and upper 60s to nearing 70 in some spots. We’ll also stay dry with plenty of sunshine on both days.