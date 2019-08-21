A few areas of patchy fog this morning then seeing a little more sun today with high temperature in the low to middle 90s. Another chance for showers and storms to form this afternoon, a few of these storms could be slow moving and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms ending before midnight then dropping into the 70s overnight and early Thursday morning.

Sun and few high clouds to start Thursday then more clouds building back in, a chance for a few isolated showers and storms during the late afternoon into the evening.

Keeping the chance of showers and storms into the weekend with storms becoming likely on Sunday into Monday, temperatures during this time period look to fall into the upper 80s.