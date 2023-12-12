Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures dropped into the 20s this morning, and many areas saw patchy morning frost. Heading toward tomorrow morning, readings will be chilly once again, but not quite as cold. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday morning.

Heading towards the rest of the week, winds will start to pick back up by Thursday afternoon. Expect more clouds Thursday, as a weak shortwave brings partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Winds will continue to pick up ahead of our next chance for rain moving in this weekend. By Saturday, sustained winds will reach up to 15 mph and gusts will reach up to 25 mph. Showers will move in early Sunday morning, moving out by Monday morning.

Behind this gulf system, breezy conditions will linger for the first part of the week, but clear, warmer temperatures are in store.