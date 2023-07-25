6:00 PM:

Heading into the rest of the week, an area of high pressure will settle over the southeast. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 90s starting tomorrow. Conditions will be dry until the end of the week.

Starting Friday afternoon, rain chances return to the First Alert Forecast. Temperatures will remain hot over the weekend, and add in the humidity, feel like temps will be in the triple digits.

Humid and hot conditions will linger well into next week with triple digit heat index values. Showers and storms will still be possible as a front begins to move through Monday afternoon. Once this front passes through, we will see drier air and some “cooler” temperatures.