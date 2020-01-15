Another foggy morning, mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon

Here we go again, more fog to start off the morning and it is dense in some areas. An extra 10-15 minutes will work for your morning commute, we should see some improvements by the mid-morning.

Mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few isolated showers, rainfall coverage today will be less compared to the last couple of days and don’t be surprised if you see a few breaks in the clouds today. Expect highs today to be in the upper 60s to low to middle 70s.

Our next cold front will move in on Saturday and yes, we’ll have a chance for rain. Behind the front sunny skies return and so do cold temperatures, highs on Sunday in the low 60s but the 50s and 40s will return early next week.