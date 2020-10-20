Another great day before clouds and even showers move back in

High pressure still the main influence in our forecast today so expect a little bit of the same from Monday with just a few more high clouds around. Staying mild today with temperatures slightly above average across the region with most of us toping out near 80 degrees.

High pressure begins to break down Wednesday and this means more moisture will return to the area in the form of clouds and even a few showers. Look for clouds to increase during the late morning and afternoon with a few spotty showers possible during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern of clouds, mild temperatures and spotty showers will continue for the rest of the week with a slight uptick on Friday.

A weak cold front will slide through on Saturday bringing a chance for scattered showers. The front should exit the area by Saturday night or early Sunday morning leaving behind calm and slightly cooler conditions for Sunday.

A stronger cold front will push across the southeast sometime early to middle of next week giving us a chance for showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures behind the front may cool down to below average as well.