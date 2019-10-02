Another hot afternoon with highs in the middle 90s.

Today will be just like the last few weeks, hot. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle 90s with a light East wind from 5-10 mph. Mild once again tonight with low temperatures dropping into the middle 70s. We will keep the hot weather in our forecast through the end of the week.

I am tracking a couple of cold fronts that will move into the area. The first cold front will glide through Friday afternoon and evening, we likely won’t really feel the impacts of this front until Saturday and unfortunately rain chances are low. Behind this front, temperatures will cool into the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday and into Sunday, this is still above average but better than the middle to upper 90s.

The next cold front will arrive on Monday into Tuesday and this will be the front that gives us big changes. The first change we’ll notice will be the precipitation, we do have a pretty good chance of seeing scattered showers along and ahead of the front Monday afternoon and evening. The next change, the temperatures. We will see our daytime high temperatures drop into the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon and believe it or not, that is average for this time of the year. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.