Another hot afternoon

We reached 95 degrees at the airport on Monday with a few surrounding areas in the upper 90s, the heat will continue today with highs staying in the middle to upper 90s with the heat index in the triple digits.

The heat combined with the humidity will allow us to have a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and into the evening, these storms will fizzle out by sunset.

Get ready for several more days with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, we’ll keep this pattern into the weekend.

Space Station:

Tonight you have two opportunities to spot the international space station! The international Space Station will be visible for 6 minutes starting at 9:38 PM, all you have to do is look to the SSW. The second opportunity will be at 11:15 PM, look to the west for about 5 minutes.