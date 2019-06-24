Another hot and humid day with a chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Monitoring the potential for showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening with the best chance to be from 2 PM Eastern to about 7 PM Eastern. Any storms that form have the potential to be strong with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Overnight clouds will break apart and we’ll remain mild and muggy for the start of Tuesday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a isolated shower chance, highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for a more summer like pattern for the rest of the week with several chances for isolated showers as temperatures stay in the low 90s which is average for this time of the year. This weekend look for a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms and a little cooler for some areas with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.