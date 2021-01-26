 

Another portion of this system will lead to torrential rainfall and a few strong to severe storms

Weather

The severe storm threat is out for this evening: Tonight across Clay, Randolph, Webster, and Sumter Counties and all points south and east could see a few storms but not severe. Tomorrow morning these same areas need to watch for redevelopment and a few storms that may elevate or become severe.

WEATHER AWARE: Midnight -Noon Wednesday: We are still Weather Aware for the overnight and Wednesday morning. Periods of torrential rain, and embedded thunderstorms, with strong gusty winds. There will be a very low risk for tornadoes, so we always have to expect the unexpected by way of the movement and low shear. Instability is in place too. SPC has general storms but the set-up is for sporadic strong to severe weather south.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

64° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 64° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 79% 62° 36°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 55° 30°

Friday

57° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 36°

Saturday

61° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 43°
Rain
Rain 65% 68° 43°

Monday

52° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 52° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
62°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
23%
60°

60°

12 AM
Few Showers
31%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
79%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
68%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
67%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
71%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
77%
58°

57°

7 AM
Rain
76%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
79%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
72%
56°

56°

10 AM
Showers
56%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
67%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

61°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
61°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

Trending Stories