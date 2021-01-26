Another portion of this system will lead to torrential rainfall and a few strong to severe storms

The severe storm threat is out for this evening: Tonight across Clay, Randolph, Webster, and Sumter Counties and all points south and east could see a few storms but not severe. Tomorrow morning these same areas need to watch for redevelopment and a few storms that may elevate or become severe.

WEATHER AWARE: Midnight -Noon Wednesday: We are still Weather Aware for the overnight and Wednesday morning. Periods of torrential rain, and embedded thunderstorms, with strong gusty winds. There will be a very low risk for tornadoes, so we always have to expect the unexpected by way of the movement and low shear. Instability is in place too. SPC has general storms but the set-up is for sporadic strong to severe weather south.