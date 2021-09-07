Another round of showers and storms expected today

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Another round of showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening due to a stationary front. Staying mild and muggy today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

More of the same on Wednesday as tropical moisture combines with an incoming cold front. We’ll see isolated showers and storms during the evening as the front slides through. Most of the showers will exit Wednesday night but a few may linger into Thursday morning.

Another gorgeous end to the week and weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds, highs will reach the low 90s by the end of the weekend.