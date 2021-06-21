Another round of showers and storms possible today and on Tuesday.

After a brief break from Claudette, we’ll have another round of showers and storms in our forecast. Even though Claudette has moved out, tropical moisture will still linger. Tropical moisture plus daytime heating will allow us to have showers and thunderstorms, brief periods of heavy rain possible.

A cold front will approach the area late tonight into Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will be possible and some may be strong with gusty winds the primary threat. Areas of heavy rain will be possible and rainfall totals could push up to 2 inches for some spots.

We’ll return to our typical summer patter by the end of the week and this weekend.