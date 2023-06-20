Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Calmer conditions this Tuesday morning with just a few passing clouds. We may get more breaks of sunshine as we head towards midday, however, this lingering low pressure system will bring another round of storms this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s later this afternoon.

This low pressure system will continue to linger across the southeast, and it will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms over the next few days. Drying out this weekend, with only a few stray showers possible on Sunday. However, rain chances ramp back up at the start of next week.

This morning Tropical Storm Bret is still moving through the central Atlantic. Sustained winds are currently 40mph and gusts up 50mph. Bret is still on track to become a hurricane later this week, and move into the Lesser Antilles

Temperatures will continue to cool off into the lower 80s by Thursday. Readings will quickly warm back up into the 90s by next week.