Still on track for some afternoon pop-up showers and storms, with an increase of temperatures in the forecast.

The only change I see is that the drier air will be the dominant feature but not enough to say no showers after Wednesday.

The drier air will mix out the front that has been battling the tropical air mass but there will be just enough moisture for those sporadic afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

The heat will return, with mid-90s and overnight low readings in the lower to mid-70s.