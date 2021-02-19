 

Arbor Day’s celebration at Oxbow Meadows brings trees, bees, and more

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Speaker- Dr. Julie Ballenger

  • Brief Introduction
    • Recognize Partners & Vendors
    • Arbor Day History
    • Tree Facts
    • Proclamation- Mayor Henderson
  • 11:20-11:40
    • Tree Planting Ceremony
  • 11:40-12:20

Arbor Day Partner Tour

  • UGA Extension- Master Gardener Demo
    • Columbus Recycles- Composting Demo
    • Chattahoochee Valley Bee Keepers
    • Coalition Sound Growth
  • 12:20-12:40
    • Trees Columbus Tree Walk
  • 12:40-1:00
    • New Urban Forestry Tree Climbing Demo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 29°
Fair
Fair 0% 47° 29°

Saturday

57° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 57° 32°

Sunday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 47°

Monday

60° / 35°
Rain
Rain 81% 60° 35°

Tuesday

62° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 62° 36°

Wednesday

67° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 46°

Thursday

68° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 68° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
43°

41°

10 PM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
1%
39°

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
2%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
31°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories