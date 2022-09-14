We are still in a dry and sunny pattern for the remainder of the week and into the week ahead. This is all thanks to an area of high pressure that is keeping any tropical moisture and rain to our south. We will stay in this pattern until this boundary moves east, and then we will start to see moisture return to our area. We will start to see this pattern shift by next Wednesday.

The dry conditions will remain, but things will begin to heat back up later this week. We will see afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s before they climb into the lower 90s by the beginning of next week. Our overnight lows will stay in the mid/upper 60s through the beginning of next week.

Tracking the Tropics, Tropical Depression 7 is expected to become the next named storm of the 2022 season, with Fiona as the next name on the 2022 list. In the next several hours, this storm will be upgraded to a tropical storm in the Atlantic.