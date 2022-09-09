Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- ​​We will be tracking a few isolated storms until this evening, when our storm coverage will become more widespread as temperatures heat up. If you plan on going to any Friday night football games, be ready to bring an umbrella. As an area of low pressure has moved into our area, we will stay in this wet pattern, with isolated showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Things should start to clear up by the beginning of next week, and we will see more sunshine and less rain in our forecast.



Our temperatures have dropped into the lower 80s today and will remain in the lower/mid 80s throughout the weekend before temperatures begin to climb again at the start of next week. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 60 to lower 70s next week as this area of low pressure stays in our area.