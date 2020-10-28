As Zeta makes landfall, toppled trees and power outages the biggest risk

Hurricane Zeta made landfall at 5/4 central and is beginning to lift rapidly across Southwest Alabama and we’re anticipating a tropical storm in Central Alabama around midnight, central time.

The current track includes all of East Central Alabama under a tropical storm warning with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, conservatively, and 30-50 mph across West Central Georgia.

Just to add insult to injury, there’s a slight risk or a 2/5 confidence for isolated, weak spin-up tornadoes.

The main threat will be trees that will topple over and branches, as well as some minor damage to local infrastructure. Power outages will be the greatest impact to our region across Alabama and Georgia.

Don’t blink, because by the afternoon, it will still be breezy and gusty but Zeta will already be in Western Tennessee, still as a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon.

A cooler breezy weekend is ahead of us in the First Alert forecast.

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Cloudy and windy with rain overnight
Cloudy and windy with rain overnight 90% 82° 74°

Thursday

79° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 79° 52°

Friday

68° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 52°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 55°

Sunday

72° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 72° 42°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
75°

76°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

76°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
76°

76°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
76°

76°

6 AM
Rain
80%
76°

76°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
76°

75°

8 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

9 AM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

10 AM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

11 AM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

12 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

1 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

