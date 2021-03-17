 

Be prepared with the First Alert severe weather kit checklist

WRBL News 3’s First Alert Weather Preparedness Checklist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – When severe weather threatens the News 3 viewing area, it is important for you and your family to be prepared.

The First Alert Weather Team is proud to introduce the Weather Aware Checklist. This checklist is equipped with essential items that should be stashed away in the event of an emergency.

These items are just a recommendation and should be adjusted based on your family’s needs. You can find the checklist below!

It is also important to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Alerts can be received on the T482 Rechargeable Emergency Preparedness Two-Way Radios.

Plus, you can always download the WRBL First Alert Radar app for the latest forecast:

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

