Beautiful day ahead, watching Dorian closely

Another beautiful day ahead for the Valley as high pressure settles in, you can expect sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 90s and less humidity. Tonight, clear skies with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 60s and low 70s.

Great weather to end the week as high pressure continues to stay with us. A cool and comfortable start on Friday morning then by the afternoon sunny skies and highs in the 90s. A few more clouds will be possible for the start of the weekend and I can’t rule out a stray shower or two Saturday evening but for the most part Saturday will stay dry and warm with highs in the 90s.

Back to the late summer pattern on Sunday with a chance for a few isolated showers and storms, we’ll keep that into Labor Day as well with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Watching Hurricane Dorian closely for the next week as well, still very uncertain on where it will make landfall and how this might impact our forecast.