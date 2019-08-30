Beautiful Friday ahead, still watching Hurricane Dorian

Great weather today with sunny skies and low humidity, highs today will top out in the low to middle 90s.



A few more clouds on Saturday and then a chance for a few showers and storms mainly in the southeastern portions of our viewing area, a few of these may try to sneak to the north during the evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90s.



Watching Hurricane Dorian closely to see how this will impact our forecast late this weekend and next week. We could see a few bands of showers moving into the area by Sunday and Monday but an exact impact on our area will not be known until it gets closer to landfall. At the moment, it looks as if we could see landfall late Monday into Tuesday in south Florida with Dorian moving to the north/northeast and impacting southeastern GA. This would give us breezy conditions and showers mainly east of the area but again we will likely know more by the weekend.