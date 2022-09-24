TODAY: We’ve got a beautiful Saturday on tap with lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, we’ll have clear skies and low dipping well into the 60s.

SUNDAY: An approaching cold front will bring in some clouds and a slight chance for some showers. The good news is, it looks like much of the rain with this system will be dissipating as it draws closer, so some of you will remain dry.

NEXT WEEK: Once that front passes through overnight Sunday into Monday morning, that’ll set us up for more Fall weather as our highs will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s, well below our average high of 85 for this time of year. However, at the end of the week on Friday, we could be impacted by Ian, but it all depends on where Ian is.

TROPICS: We do have several Tropical Storms in the Atlantic, but the only one we’re currently concerned with is Tropical Storm Ian, currently located in the Caribbean, south of Jamaica. Ian is currently moving west-southwestward at 15 mph. Currently, maximum sustained winds are only at 45 mph, but is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane by Monday, eventually becoming a Major Hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast. There is a lot of uncertainty with Ian’s path past 3 days as the path could be anywhere from Panama City to the Florida Keys, so stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Ian.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian